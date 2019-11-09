Multiple agencies battling large grass fire in Cheyenne County

Multiple agencies are battling a large grass fire Saturday in Cheyenne County.

The Cheyenne County emergency manager says the fire started mid-morning north of Saint Francis and crossed Highway 36.

There are two major burns and hotspots at the moment. Most of the fire is in a rural area and believed to be heading north.

Officials say no homes are in direct threat, but they have issued voluntary evacuations.

There are no reports of injuries

Air support is being called in to help bring the fire under control.

