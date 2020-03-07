Large grass fire prompts evacuations in Beaver County, Oklahoma

A large grass fire is prompting evacuations in Beaver County along Highway 412.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services says the wind driven fire has moved approximately 14 miles from where it started.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire including the Kansas Forest Service. They are engaged in structure protection and fire line construction.

There are no reports of injuries.

The US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas says the fire is spreading northeast.

Eyewitness News has reached out for more information on the fire.