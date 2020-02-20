Multiple crews battling fire at Treatco building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Wichita firefighters are battling a fire at the Treatco building Thursday morning.
Around 4 a.m., firefighters received a call about smoke showing from the abandoned building on north Broadway.
Multiple units responded to help control the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but we'll continue to keep you updated on Eyewitness News This Morning.
#BREAKING Crews are fighting a fire at the TreatCo building on N Broadway. We smelled smoke several blocks away. Smoke in the area is decreasing visibility as well. No injuries reported. #kwch pic.twitter.com/TyyCHke5LH— Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) February 20, 2020