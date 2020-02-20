Multiple crews battling fire at Treatco building

Updated: Thu 5:52 AM, Feb 20, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Wichita firefighters are battling a fire at the Treatco building Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters received a call about smoke showing from the abandoned building on north Broadway.

Multiple units responded to help control the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but we'll continue to keep you updated on Eyewitness News This Morning.

 