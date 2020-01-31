Multiple injured after crash involving semi in Liberal

Multiple people are hurt after a crash Friday in Liberal.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Liberal Fire Department and the Seward County Fire Department responded to the intersection of Tucker Road and Country Estates Road for a report of an accident.

Police in Liberal say a tan 1998 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 67-year-old woman, was westbound on Tucker Road. After stopping at the stop sign at Country Estates Road, the driver proceeded across the intersection into the path of a blue 2010 Kenworth, which was southbound on Country Estates Road.

The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man was unable to stop in time and struck the vehicle on the passenger side.

The passenger in the Malibu, a 76-year-old man, had to be extracted from the vehicle due to the extensive damage sustained in the collision. Both occupants of the Malibu were taken to Southwest Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The passenger was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the Malibu received disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The semi also received major damage, but was able to be driven from the scene.