At least 3 injured in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

At least three people are injured, two critically, in an active shooter situation at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, according to Hawaii News Now.

The base has been locked down and people are urged to take cover.

Witnesses tell the HNN reports the shooting happened at Drydock 2 around 2:30 p.m. local time.

The local news outlet says one person is in stable condition while two others are in critical condition, and the shooter is down.

Saturday, Dec. 7, marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.