Multiple items sold by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The TJC Companies, Inc. say T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different recalled products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019. The recalled items include furniture, infant sleepers, toys and kitchen knives.

Some of the items have resulted in infant deaths.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive a refund, replacement or repair.

The list of recalled products is as follows:

Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Recalled by Fisher Price

Portable Speakers Recalled by ION Audio

Rocking Sleepers Recalled by Kids II

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Recalled by Fisher-Price

Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs Recalled by TJX

Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco

Swivel Barstools Recalled by TJX

Children’s Cardigan Sets Recalled by Carter’s

Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitch

Glass Beer Mugs Recalled by TJX

Coffee Presses Recalled by Bradshaw International

Oball Rattles Recalled by Kids II

Cutlery Knives Recalled by Calphalon

Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Swagway

Foldable Lounge Chairs Recalled by TJX

Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled by GBG Accessories Group

Children’s Light-Up Watches Recalled by MZB

Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Recalled by Linon Home Décor Products

Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations Recalled by TJX

For more information on the recalled products, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/recalled-products-sold-by-t-j-maxx-marshalls-and-homegoods-after-recalls-were-announced.