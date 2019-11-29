Multiple items sold by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The TJC Companies, Inc. say T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different recalled products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019. The recalled items include furniture, infant sleepers, toys and kitchen knives.
Some of the items have resulted in infant deaths.
The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive a refund, replacement or repair.
The list of recalled products is as follows:
Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Recalled by Fisher Price
Portable Speakers Recalled by ION Audio
Rocking Sleepers Recalled by Kids II
Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Recalled by Fisher-Price
Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs Recalled by TJX
Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco
Swivel Barstools Recalled by TJX
Children’s Cardigan Sets Recalled by Carter’s
Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitch
Glass Beer Mugs Recalled by TJX
Coffee Presses Recalled by Bradshaw International
Oball Rattles Recalled by Kids II
Cutlery Knives Recalled by Calphalon
Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Swagway
Foldable Lounge Chairs Recalled by TJX
Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled by GBG Accessories Group
Children’s Light-Up Watches Recalled by MZB
Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Recalled by Linon Home Décor Products
Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations Recalled by TJX
For more information on the recalled products, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/recalled-products-sold-by-t-j-maxx-marshalls-and-homegoods-after-recalls-were-announced.