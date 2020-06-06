Multiple protests held across Wichita Saturday evening

From East Kellogg, to the Sedgwick County Courthouse, to Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita, after a week of protests, people in Wichita show no sign of letting up as hundreds continued to gather across the city in honor of George Floyd.

“We’re looking for true freedom, justice and equality that's all we want, that’s all we ask for, nothing more and nothing less,” Eric Horton said.

Protesters say these demonstrations aren't just about seeing justice for George Floyd -- but for all the victims of police brutality across the country.

“We’re going to continue to do this right here because next week it could be any one of us here that's in that same situation and you would want someone to do it for you and that's what we’re doing. We’re going to keep doing our part,” West said.

People say while the turnout and support at protests is making a statement here in Wichita -- it won’t be enough to see real change.

“I challenge people in the community to get proactive. Rallies only mean something when the cameras are on, we need people to get out there, outside of the cameras and get with the councilmen, with the police and do active things, because this alone won’t cut it,” Reenee Tish said.

