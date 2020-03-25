Multiple units respond to large grass fire in Barber County

Several counties and the Kansas National Guard are helping to fight a grassfire in Barber County.

The City of Pratt Fire Department said the fire started west of Hardtner and is moving north, south of Highway 160.

Dispatchers have not been notified of any injuries or structures threatened.

Units on scene include Deerhead, Etna, Elwood Township, Hardtner Fire, Kiowa Rural, Wake City, Medicine Lodge Rural, Sun City, Sharon Fire, Union Chapel Fire, Barber County Fire Commander, Harper County, Comanche County, Pratt County and Woods County, Oklahoma. EMS is also on scene.

The 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment posted pictures of soldiers loading two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi buckets in preparation for going to Barber County to help support local firefighters.