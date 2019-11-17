Multiples: More babies, more risk

Expecting a child can be an exciting time for couples, but being pregnant with multiples can change that excitement to concern.

Rebecca Lancaster got a big surprise during her first pregnancy.

“I went in for my 20-week ultrasound, and that's when they told me I was having twins,” said Lancaster.

That was five years ago. Today, she has her twins, Evelyn and Elizabeth; 3-year-old Rozlyn; and her fourth daughter Remington was born this month. Eyewitness News talked to her just days before she gave birth.

Being pregnant with just one was an entirely different experience for Lancaster compared to being pregnant with multiples. Looking back, she says she had a pretty smooth pregnancy with the twins, but she remembers being worried about the risks.

“Immediately after telling you you're having twins, they start laying out all the possibilities of what can go wrong. It kind of makes you panic a little bit,” said Lancaster. “I was like, I can't do anything now. I can't vacuum my floor.”

Eyewitness News spoke to Dr. Margaret O’Hara, a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Wichita, to get a better understanding of the risks. She specializes in high risk pregnancies.

According to O’Hara, moms with multiples have a higher risk of preeclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy, and cesarean section.

O’Hara says there are risks for both mom and baby, including premature delivery and birth defects.

“One or both [babies] may not grow well, so you have to be very careful watching the babies through the pregnancy to make sure they’re about the same size,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara says women are more likely to get pregnant with twins if there’s a history of fraternal twins in the family. She says age also plays a part.

“The older you are, the risk increases. The more babies you have - if you have four babies, versus just one baby - you're more likely to have twins,” said O’Hara.

Lancaster says she knows those facts.

“That’s why my pregnancies after the twins, I've been even more nervous that they're going to be twins, because my chances are higher and I'm older each time,” said Lancaster.

She joked, “I have been blessed with singleton pregnancies.”

Lancaster is grateful for her three healthy pregnancies and four health children. She knows not all moms experience that.

Eyewitness News also talked to BreAnn Gilkey, who lost twins.

She says she felt she did everything right; she ate healthy and had early and regular prenatal care. But at 18 weeks, she went to the doctor, and they only heard one heartbeat.

Gilkey says it happened back in 2006, but it seems like just yesterday she was pregnant with the twins.

Doctors told her the first twin died from twin-to-twin transfusion. That means the twins shared unequal amounts of the placenta's blood supply.

She says she was devastated but tried to stay strong for the other twin, who was then delivered at 24 weeks.

“When I did get wheeled to the NICU, he was small. They had him hooked up and so far at that time, the biggest concern was letting his heart continue to develop, because it had not developed and there was a flap that needed to close so his heart could develop strength and grow,” said Gilkey.

He lived for nine days.

That was 13-years-ago. Today, Gilkey has an 11-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

She says she likes to share her story with other expectant moms to make sure they know the risks of being pregnant with multiples and how important it is to get proper prenatal care.

Dr. O’Hara says the key to any healthy pregnancy is early and regular prenatal care.