Murder case against Norton County man put on hold pending mental exam

The murder case against a 42-year-old Norton man is put on hold pending a mental exam.

Damien Shields will stay in custody in connection with his wife's death. In April, deputies found 38-year-old Lori Shields dead in her Norton County home. The next day, deputies received a call that Damien Shields had suffered self-inflicted wounds at a hotel in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Police found Damien Shields and arrested him. He faced a charge of first-degree murder.

Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show Damien Shields has a history of domestic violence, and in 2010, was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery. He was released in December 2015.