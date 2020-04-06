Murky Monday morning with areas of fog

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says prepare for pockets of low visibility on your Monday morning commute. However, a healthy breeze from the south should erode the low clouds and fog by midday and then push our temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.

Tuesday morning temperatures in the 50s will soar into the 80s during the afternoon as the Sunflower State enjoys a taste of summer. The warmer weather will exit on Wednesday as a strong cold front cools-off Kansas from west to east into Thursday.

Not much moisture is headed our way this week. A few showers are possible on Thursday and Saturday, but nothing heavy is expected from either event. Early next week looks interesting with perhaps heavier rain and snow moving into the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Areas of fog, then warmer with clearing skies. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very warm. Wind: SW/N 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 45. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 42. Cooler with a chance of rain.

Fri: High: 65. Low: 46. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 44. Mostly cloudy; chance of P.M. showers.

Sun: High: 60. Low: 42. A.M. showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.