'Murph Challenge' provides unique way to pay tribute, pay it forward

Each Memorial Day "the Murph Challenge," completed around the world, offers a unique opportunity to pay tribute and to pay it forward.

The annual event is named after a fallen Navy SEAL. The challenge includes 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and a two-mile run, completed while wearing a 20-pound weight vest.

"The Murph Challenge," named after Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in the line of duty in June of 2006, is bigger than the exercises it involves.

"It's a tribute to the military, to everything they sacrifice and that they go through," says Madi Hileman who completed the challenge Monday. "I don't think people understand the blood, sweat, and tears that they go through."

Since 2014, the global event has raised more than $1 million for a memorial scholarship fund, as well as a museum and sea cadet training facility, all in Lt. Murphy's name.

While the challenge isn't any comparison to what military men and women actually go through, local athletes who participated Monday say it's a different way to pay their respects to those who gave their lives protecting their country, keeping with the true meaning of Memorial Day.