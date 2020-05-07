Music Theatre Wichita cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19, looks ahead to 2021

Music Theatre Wichita Thursday confirmed it's canceling its summer season and moving this year's lineup to next summer (2021).

In a letter on its website, MTW said it initially held out hope that the season could be delayed a couple months.

"But now we want you to know we simply have no choice but to move the entire 2020 season ahead to 2021," MTW says. "In the current circumstances, even late summer will be too soon to have large gatherings of people in close quarters (and we usually have about 1,900 people packed into the Concert Hall at each performance)."

Shows now scheduled for the 2021 season include "Grease," "The Wizard of Oz," "Something Rotten," "Twelfth Night," and "Kinky Boots."

The theater points out the concept of social distancing also does not work with rehearsals and performances.

Music Theatre Wichita Production Artistic Director Wayne Bryan says the theater is in the process of contacting season ticket holders about the changes and the options they have.

The MTW staff says it's focused on its future, including a virtual version of its signature fundraiser, Curtains Up! , set for May 29. The theatre says ticket buyers will receive dinner from Larkspur Bistro and Bar delivered to their fron porches, along with entertainment (via DVD or internet) curated by Bryan.

"Your ongoing support and belief in our mission has allowed us to be confident and secure as we head into the future. We cannot tell you too often how much we appreciate this," MTW says in its letter.

