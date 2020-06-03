N. Wichita QT looted

Police have asked QuikTrips in Wichita to close after the store at 21st and Arkansas was looted late Tuesday.

Video from a viewer shows people coming out of that QuikTrip, and damage inside the store.

There were also reports of break-ins at Towne East, but dispatchers tell us that was not the case and the area is now clear.

Dispatchers are asking people to avoid the area of 21st Street between Waco and Amidon as police work to clear the area.

