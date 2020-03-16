NAIA cancels spring 2020 sports season

Due to the growing state of emergency of COVID-19, along with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the NAIA has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Spring Sport season, effective immediately, the organization announced today.

"All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups," said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. "However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control's recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships."

In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.

“We are obviously disappointed for our student-athletes and staff that our spring sports season will not reach a conclusion, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and campus community is of the upmost importance”, said Dr. Rob Ramseyer, Friends University Athletic Director. “We appreciate the decision of the NAIA to grant our student-athletes an extra year of eligibility and not charge them with competing this season.”

Stay tuned to www.friendsathletics.com and our athletic social media accounts for any further updates and info.