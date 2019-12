NASA released a stunning image from space that shows the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Morocco

They were formed 80-million years ago after the African and Eurasian tectonic plates collided.

As a result, the Tethys ocean was destroyed and the layers of stone that formed the ocean bed created the Anti-Atlas Mountains.

In the image, you can see the dramatic coloration of the various rock types.

The image was actually captured in 2007 by the aster instrument on the Terra satellite.