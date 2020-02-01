NASA retires Spitzer Space Telescope

NASA is retiring its Spitzer Space Telescope.

On Tuesday, the space telescope ended science activities and went into safe hibernation mode Thursday.

According to USA Today, Spitzer observed 800,000 celestial targets during its 16-year, $1.4 billion mission.

The telescope also delivered upwards of 36 million raw images.

NASA says it enabled the discovery of exoplanets and galaxies nearly as old as the universe itself.

Spitzer will be replaced by the new James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch next year.