NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

The racing organization issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the statement read.

This decision comes after the lone black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series called for the stock car racing organization to ban Confederate flags at race tracks.

Bubba Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday his position has changed over the years after seeing how uncomfortable the symbol makes some people.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

NASCAR paused before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country’s social unrest.

The governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. He told them “our sport must do better."

Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports Tuesday revealed a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the No. 43 Chevrolet.

The new paint scheme, which will run at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, was revealed along with a video message from Wallace on RPM’s social media channels. According to NASCAR, Wallace had significant input on the paint scheme.

Copyright 2020 WBTV and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.