NASCAR completes investigation into report of noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Thursday afternoon an internal investigation into the noose found in the garage stall of No. 43 driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend is complete.

The sanctioning body released a photo of the noose was released by the earlier Thursday. It comes one day after the FBI wrapped up its investigation into the incident and determined the noose was actually a garage pull rope.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba. With similar emotion, others across our industry and our media stood up to defend the NASCAR family. Our NASCAR family. Because they are part of the NASCAR family, too. We are proud to see so many stand up for what’s right.”

Phelps said NASCAR's initial reaction to protect Wallace when they saw the photo.

He said we are living in a highly charged and emotional time and what they saw was a symbol of hate, but he said in hindsight, he should have used the word ‘alleged’ in NASCAR's official statement.

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this,” Phelps reiterated. “Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity.”

The FBI investigation concluded that no federal hate crime was committed against Wallace, who is currently the only Black driver in NASCAR.