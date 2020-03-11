NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

The news comes as a source tells the Associated Press Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

The Oklahoma City Thunder was set to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, but the game was postponed with the only explanation a public address announcement citing “unforeseen circumstances."

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay.

The halftime entertainment was moved up.

Finally, the announcement that the game was called off came about 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.