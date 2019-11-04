NC boy dies after being hit by SUV at trunk-or-treat event

Rockingham County Middle School has confirmed that Noah Chambers, the 11-year old boy hit during a trunk-or-treat event on Friday night, has died.

In a Facebook post, the school says, "RCMS staff members would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Noah Chambers. We are heartbroken, and we will miss Noah so very much."

The school has said that they will have crisis counselors available to students at the school for as long as needed.

Chambers was struck by a Jeep SUV while crossing the road during the Halloween event held by the Bethel United Methodist Church.

A t-shirt fundraiser has been initiated to help raise money for medical expenses incurred by the boy's family.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt or donate, you can visit the link here.