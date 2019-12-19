N.C. veteran crafts wooden toys for kids in need every Christmas

For 50 years, an 80-year-old Army veteran has helped Santa out by creating wooden toys for kids every Christmas.

(CNN)

Jim Annis spends most of his days carving, sculpting and even sanding blocks of wood into toys to donate to families in need during the holidays.

"When the Salvation Army gives out the food and clothes to people in this area, I give out my toys," Annis said.

Other than the wooden scraps he gets for free from nearby homeowners, Annis pays for everything else with his own money.

"My shellac, wheels and paint, I spent about $1,000," Annis said.

Annis remembers what it feels like to wake up Christmas morning with no gifts to open.

"My dad, he worked, but he didn't make a whole lot of money. With five kids, it's sort of hard to have a very big Christmas with five kids," Annis said.

He creates everything from cars and tractors to dolls and piggy banks.

"I love when people ask me how much do I get paid for making these toys. I tell them my pay is when I see the smile on kids' faces," Annis said.