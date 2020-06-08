Wichita native, Denver Bronco Davontae Harris pushes for change, understanding

Wichita native Davontae Harris is working to use his platform on one of the biggest stages in professional sports to make a difference.

Over the weekend, the Denver Broncos held a player-led protest in which Harris, a defensive back for the AFC West squad, made his voice heard. His part in the demonstration is just one effort he's putting forth to be part of an overall change for the better in two cities.

"Everything that is being said, people have been holding in their entire lives because people don't want to have the uncomfortable conversation," Harris says of recent protests and widespread reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

The call for change coincides with asking for understanding.

"I feel like I can say the same things that everyone else is saying but use it in a way that people can take it as constructive criticism and not me trying to belittle them," Harris says.

Wanting to help back home in Wichita Harris is active on social media, calling for peace. He's using his own experiences to fuel his message.

"We're all different colors, we have different backgrounds, we all have different understandings. But at the end of the day we are all people," he says. "As long as you show me love, and as long as you respect me, I will give you the same."

While Harris says rallies and posts are a step in the right direction, he wants to continue the conversation personally with local leadership.

"My main goal is to go into that meeting room, ask the very difficult questions, answer the difficult questions, and actually get things accomplished," he says. "I don't want to just go in the meeting and say, 'we had a good meeting. Good job.'"

In an effort to spark change in Wichita, Harris will be one of 20 people to sit on the mayor's Civil Rights Advisory Council.

"I wanted to take how the police see it and how the community sees it and try to bring the two together," Harris says. "As long as we feel like we are fighting on two different sides, we will never be able to come together."