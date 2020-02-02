NICU babies showing off Super Bowl spirit

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, some babies in the NICU unit at Ascension Via Christi are showing off their game day spirit.

Nurses say they got the idea of little Mahomes headbands from other hospitals in Kansas. The nurses then made the Mahomes headbands and pompoms, and little footballs for the babies.

They say this is a great way to help normalize the families stay in the NICU chaos they sometimes go through.

Connor and Kristen Sinclair, parents of Blakely, say they are "Super Chiefs Fans," and since they found out they were expecting a baby, they knew she was going to be born around the Super Bowl.

"Now that we are living in the moment, and she's here and the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl today, it's a lot of fun and its definitely the whole play coming together, and it's definitely really cool."