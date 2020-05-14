Nail salons among businesses set to reopen Monday, but not without changes

There will be a new normal at salons across Wichita.

"We are very, very excited today that we know for sure we are able to reopen again and it's going to be a lot of change for our salon, for everyone," said Cam Ngo, owners of SpaRenity in East Wichita.

She says your technician will wear gloves and a mask.

"We will limit the number of people in the salon, and we ask clients to wear a mask, but if they don't have one, we will love to provide a free, clean mask without charge."

That plan is similar to Big Apple Spa and Nails, where you'll also have to wear a mask and have your temperature taken. Customers there will also have to wash hands before and after a service and if you're early, you'll have to wait in the car.

Salons will be taking clients by appointment only to limit how many people are inside.

"We have to sanitize and disinfect every corner of the salon," said Gno.

Stella Nails and Spa on Maize road had its grand opening on March 2nd, but soon after had to close.Now it will be able to open again and like many other salons, they will have plastic shields between employees and customers.

"We are really confident that in our hands and in our salon, people will be safe and we will take good care of people," said Gno.

