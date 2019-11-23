National Adoption Day sees over 50 adoptions in Kansas

More than 50 adoptions were made official Saturday in Kansas.

Courthouses across the country opened their doors for National Adoption Day to help loving families finalize their adoptions.

KVC Kansas helped facilitate dozens of adoptions in Topeka Saturday morning.

To mark the special moment, National Adoption Day kicked off with a balloon release.

The Hasler family said they have been working towards adoption day for months. They said finally making it official is an incredible feeling.

"It's been a long time coming, we're adopting Maya and we also have our biological son Henry. They are almost the exact same age and they've become best friends," Travis Hasler said, "So it's been wonderful, it's been magical, and we're happy this day is finally here."

The Hasler family said they are most looking forward to having a normal family life now.

17 year old Idrais Rose Becerra said being adopted is something she has been waiting for most of her life.

"Think about an immigrant. They cross the border and come be free, that's what I feel like," said Becerra, "I feel like I'm a legal citizen now, like I didn't feel human until now."

Becerra's mother and father have already adopted two other kids, and foster a few more. Her dad said, "I'm just happy to have her. Glad this day has came and she's actually our daughter now."

KVC's adoption work in Kansas is done in partnership with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, as well as Adopt KS Kids.