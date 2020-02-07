National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart health

The American Heart Association is encouraging people to wear red on National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women and claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined with disparities in care continuing to persist.

“Powering the future of women’s heart and brain health is imperative to the work we do at the American Heart Association and to the mission of Go Red for Women,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “With 1 in 3 women dying of cardiovascular disease, we must ensure women are equitably represented in research.”

In its 16th year, Go Red for Women encourages awareness of heart disease and stroke, working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and empowers them to take action to lower their risk.

The movement will continue to help women take charge of their health, demand equal access to healthcare for all women and increase the number of women in STEM careers.

If you're interested in making a donation to support Go Red for Women, click here.