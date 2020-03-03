Former Wichitan leaving in Nashville reacts to Tennessee tornadoes

Cameron Bedell, a Wichita native, moved to Nashville, Tenn. to pursue his career in music, but he wasn't prepared for the Kansas weather to follow him.

At least 25 people are dead after a powerful tornado tore through Tennessee, according to authorities. The storm left buildings in ruins and tens of thousands without power.

Bedell says he was playing a show in a downtown bar in Nashville around midnight Tuesday morning.

He says he didn't know it was supposed to storm, but as he was leaving the bar, he remembers the air, "being extremely calm, like, eerily calm."

"I'm tired and was going to bed, and I get upstairs and I hear sirens going off," recalls Bedell.

He says he turned on the news to see what was going on.

"And they're like tornado warning and, you know, you get a tornado warning, you think it's most times just because there's like rotation or there might be like a small one that touched the ground out in the field somewhere," says Bedell.

But the storm was more than just rotation. Bedell says many of his friends were directly impacted by the tornado.

"It's just, there's just stuff everywhere. There's just random stuff, just debris everywhere, you can't do anything. You can't drive anywhere. There's trees, big, big, big trees falling down on cars on the top of houses."

Bedell credits his Midwest experience with the weather for helping to be more aware during the tornado.

KWCH 12 meteorologist Mark Larson says the tornado was especially dangerous because it happened at night. He says anyone who is caught in bad weather, especially at night, needs to be weather aware.

"You need to have either a weather alert radio that chimes and wakes you up, or stay awake and monitor the storms in your neighborhood," Larson says.

"Also, the Storm Team 12 app will send you a push alert. Make sure the alerts are audible so that you can wake up, or if you doze off, you're prepared in the event of a tornado."