Near normal November temperatures return Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a quiet and cold start to our Thursday, but the winds have relaxed so there’s not much of a chill factor out the door this morning. Mainly sunny skies and a light breeze from the north is expected today as temperatures top-out in the 40s and 50s.

We’re feeling like fall on Friday as highs climb into the 50s and 60s. Saturday looks the same before a weak system brings clouds, maybe a shower, and cooler temperatures to Kansas on Sunday.

Early next week may feel more like October rather than November as temperatures top-out in the 60s across Kansas. The warmer than normal weather should stick around through Wednesday before temperatures trend down late in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: S 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 36.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 40. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 38. Few sprinkles, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 39. Turning mostly sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 41. Sunshine.

Wed: High: 63. Low: 42. Mostly sunny, becoming windy.