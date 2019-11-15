Near normal November temperatures return to the state

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the final day of the work week promises to be the nicest one of the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 50s and 60s this afternoon under bright blue skies. The only item of concern is a stronger south breeze that will be gusty at times.

Saturday looks similar in nature to Friday, although the wind will grow in strength, especially across central and east Kansas. Skies will also slowly cloud-up as a weak storm system moves through the area. Don’t get your hopes up for rainfall as only sprinkles are expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Early next week may feel more like October rather than November as temperatures top-out in the 60s and 70s across Kansas. The warmer than normal weather should stick around through Wednesday before temperatures trend down late in the week as a stronger storm system heads our way.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: S 10-20. High: 59.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles. Wind: S/N 5-15 mph. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 61. Low: 42. Clearing and mild.

Mon: High: 69. Low: 40. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: High: 67. Low: 46. Sunshine.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 47. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 56. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy and windy, chance of rain.