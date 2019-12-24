Near record highs for Christmas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will be so warm that records could be in jeopardy for Christmas. One record in particular will be the one in Wichita. The record high is 67.

High clouds will continuae to move through the area into Christmas morning. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. South winds will again be gusty heading into Christmas afternoon when highs reach the 60s for much of the state.

A cold front will push south into Wednesday night, which will start a cooling trend for Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop back into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and should be near 50 on Friday. Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday, which will soak many areas across the Plains.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Christmas Day: Becoming partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 38 Turning cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 42 Rain likely, some thunder. Rain/snow mix late PM.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 29 Partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 27 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.