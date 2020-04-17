Nearly 100 recover from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday. While the county has reported 231 cases and three deaths, 98 people have recovered from the disease.

A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19.

The criteria for testing for COVID-19 has been revised. Residents can now be tested if they have a fever and at least two other symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 211.

