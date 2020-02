Nearly 2,000 people are without power northwest of Wichita.

The outage started around 8:25 p.m., according to the Evergy outage map.

The estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.

The affected areas include west of 53rd St. N. to east of 61st St. N. and Broadway to 55th St. W.

We have reached out to Evergy to find out what caused the outage.