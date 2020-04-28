Nearly half of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County recover

Sedgwick County says nearly half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease produce by the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 354 people in Sedgwick County have tested positive for COVID-19, and 174 have recovered. The county says a person is considered recovered 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

The county reports six deaths due to the disease.

The health department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease at no cost to residents.

Samples from more than 60 residents were taken Tuesday from the drive-thru site.

Residents are encouraged to call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if they think they should be tested for COVID-19. The online testing site locator can also be used to find a facility nearby that may take samples to test for COVID-19.

Anyone who has general questions about COVID-19 can also call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.