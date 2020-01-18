Nebraska man arrested after officer involved shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado after an officer involved shooting near Larned, Kan.

At around 1:30 a.m. a deputy from the Pawnee County Sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along U.S. Highway 56. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana, and two men in the car were asked to exit the vehicle. An altercation occurred during the pat down between the deputy and Alvarado , who was a passenger in the vehicle. The deputy fired shots at Alvarado. He then fled on foot.

Alvarado was arrested after 8:00 a.m. at 551 R Rd. in Pawnee Rock, Kan. He was not shot during the earlier incident.

Alvarado was booked into the Pawnee County Jail on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of Finney County.

The investigation is ongoing.