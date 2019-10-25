Nebraska man arrested after ramming patrol car during chase

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a man after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a trooper's patrol car during a chase Thursday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 1970 Ford pickup for driving with no lights near 21st Avenue and South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. Upon stopping, the driver got out of the pickup and refused to obey commands from the trooper. The driver then got back into the pickup and a pursuit began.

NSP says the pickup came to a stop near the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place. The suspect put his vehicle into reverse and rammed the trooper’s patrol vehicle, while the trooper was still inside. The trooper then got out of the cruiser and began giving repeated verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect continued backing into the NSP unit, pushing it into a building, at which time the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to run away. The trooper successfully deployed a taser and was able to arrest him.

The suspect, John Nereson, 43, of Scottsbluff, was arrested for attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol (5th offense), driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and traffic violations.

The trooper was not injured in the incident. Nereson was transported to Regional West Medical Center for medical clearance and then booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail.