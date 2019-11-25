Nebraska troopers seize 244 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested three people over the weekend and seized 244 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

Saturday afternoon, around 5 p.m., a trooper observed Ford Explorer speeding on eastbound on I-80 near Goehner. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 244 pounds of marijuana inside the cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Peter Sychamp, 52, of Sacramento, California, and passengers Pisa Phanthavong, 57, of Sacramento, and Marich Poomchat, 22, of Thailand, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

All three men were booked into the Seward County Jail.