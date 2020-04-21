Needed cancer treatment raises urgency for KS woman trying to file for unemployment

As frustrations and difficulties filing unemployment in Kansas continue, for one woman, the struggle is a literal matter of life and death.

Emily Frans says she's been trying since the first week of March to get someone from the Kansas Department of Labor to help get her money she needs, not just to live day-to-day, but to live, period.

"I'm needing an urgent procedure procedure done right now," Frans says. "I have some tumors that are blocking my pancreas."

Frans has a rare form of cancer and when she, like many Kansans, couldn't get anyone from the state's unemployment office to call her back, she had to cancel her procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Frans admits she lost hope, but she made up for that in tenacity, calling and writing, taking a break when she felt like she was getting nowhere, and then pushing forward again.

"Some days you just have to take a break and leave it for a couple days and gather your wits and come back to it," she says. "You know, that's just what you have to do. You take your breaks, get your mind back and get right back to it."

Frans did, and it paid off. Monday, she got the call saying her situation regarding unemployment benefits has been resolved. She also received a call back from the Mayo Clinic to reschedule her appointment.

"It did finally help to call a lot of people and to just keep pressing and just keep going, and then just don't give up," Frans says.

Her message to anyone facing similar hurdles and hitting the same walls is to keep persisting.

"Today's been a better day than I've had in a long time here," Frans said Tuesday when speaking with Eyewitness News. "So, like I said, I'm relieved and glad that I finally got somewhere. Tell everybody, don't give up, just keep writing. And it's going to annoy you, and it's going to get on your nerves, and it's okay to have those breakdowns. Have those breakdowns. Get it out of your system."