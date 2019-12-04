Neighbor helps police find Andover package thief

Homeowners in an Andover neighborhood have their spirits lifted with a neighbor helping police identify and arrest a suspected package thief.

This time of year, thieves scope out neighborhoods throughout the area, paying attention to when holiday packages are delivered and pouncing on opportunities to play the role of Grinch, stealing the packages off of front porches.

Andover police credit a neighbor for leading them to catch and arrest Rick Lewis Downey. They say he was going home-to-home in Andover's Cornerstone neighborhood Tuesday, stealing packages off people's doorsteps.

The neighbor called police and described Downey, giving them information needed to find the suspect. In doing so, police say they found that Downey stole several packages in the neighborhood.

Package thefts are often difficult cases fro police to solve Andover Police Lt. Michael Shinert says.

"Without the citizen's help, I'm not sure we would have caught anybody," Shinert says. "But by catching him, hopefully we've prevented ,who knows how many we've prevented by taking him out."

Catching the suspected thief was a win, but adding to the good news for neighbors was that they got their stolen orders back.

"That's never the case, so that's a great story to hear," says small business owner Tim Bolluch who lives in the Cornerstone neighborhood and spends a lot of time away from home.

Bolluch says he has some peach of mind when he has packages delivered thanks to a doorbell security camera at his home, but he also tries to have most of his packages delivered to him at work.

"That's the best thing you can do is have it delivered where you're going to be at when the mailman arrives," he says. "That way you can avoid the whole situation."

Tips from the Andover Police Department to protect online orders delivered to you include having packages delivered to your workplace --as Bolluch recommends -- trying to schedule the delivery for when you're home or have it delivered to a neighbor who will be home.

There are also Amazon lockers available that allow people in the Wichita area to pick up packages from a safe, secure location where it's held until you're able to get to it.