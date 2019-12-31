Neighbors help homeowner threatened with jail for not completing work replacing siding

An old house in Hutchinson nearly caused time in jail for a 67-year-old man.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News it's because he and his wife have not finished replacing the siding.

"It's not a crime," said Bill Falke Jr Tuesday. "You run a stop sign, that’s a crime, but to have siding on your house, or not have it on your house."

Nevertheless, that's how Bill Falke Jr. feels as he and his wife work on this project.

"It’s just been my wife and I working on this, and we’re 67 years old, we don’t move like 30-year-olds or 40-year-olds, so it takes a long time," said Falke Jr.

The house has been empty since the Falkes bought it in the 1980s to help out a friend.

The issues that took them to municipal court, those are more recent.

"Six years ago, I got cited because they wanted the paint and the windows to be re-done," said Falke Jr. "They wanted the windows where they were operable."

As work started on that effort, Bill and his wife Terri found it wasn't as simple as putting a fresh coat of paint.

"It was 100 years old. It was thin and breaking down, so we went back to the city to get a building permit to put siding on," Falke Jr. said.

In doing so, he learned that the building was in the historic district.

He said, "I couldn’t do anything unless it was approved by the historical department."

Falke Jr. also said that set out the guideline for how the repairs could proceed, including keeping the original measurements for the siding.

"It takes a long time to put three-inch siding up, believe me," said Falke Jr.

Then two years ago, the citations were moved into municipal court.

"They kind of run this thing like you don’t have any choice but to do what we want you to do because, in the meantime, I had had a heart attack and the doctor had told me now work for three months at least to lift over ten pounds. There’s excuses all across the place, but the court didn’t give me any excuse, they wanted it done," said Falke Jr.

He said, for the most part, the court has been allowing them extensions as they complete the work bit by bit.

"We got through that, they sentenced me in August, and I had to pay a fine of a little under $300 and five days in jail but said as long as you’re working on the building we’ll wave the five days in jail," said Falke Jr.

Records show that there are two violations related to the exterior of the building that is being litigated.

That continued, Falke Jr. said until it came time to appear for December's appearance, everything was going fine, but that changed this month because the progress wasn't enough for the judge.

"Said I’m going to be a good judge and not put you in jail for Christmas, but Friday after Christmas, you’re going to jail," said Falke Jr.

When he told what happened to one of his daughters, she shared it on Facebook. That helped to give him more time to work on the house.

"The jail time is off the table until January 31," said Falke Jr.

Some of those that saw the post also decided to try to help take the concern of jail off the table.

Bob Ratley Jr. decided to organize volunteers to give the Falkes a hand.

"I'd seen elderly people needing some help fixing up their home and figured, I’ve got enough skill, experience and friends to help out. That we could come over and take over the project for him and help him out any way we can," said volunteer Bob Ratley Jr.

He and the volunteers started working on the house Tuesday and plan to continue through the rest of their holiday break to complete the work and finishing up over the weekend if needed.

"f we were to put regular 12-inch siding or 10-inch siding on it, it’d go a lot faster, but because this being in the historical society, the siding is like 3.5 inches wide, you have to have special trim along the windows," said Ratley Jr. "There’s a lot of stuff that I’m learning today that I wasn’t aware of."

Part of the reason Ratley Jr. said he wanted to help was that he didn't want to have to see the husband and wife separated even for a few days because of this situation.

"The [post] I read said he and his wife have been together for 47 years and this would be the first time being apart, they were going to throw him in jail, and that just hit me wrong," Ratley Jr. said. "There’s on reason someone should go to jail for not having siding on their house."

But Falke Jr. said all the trips he's taken to court; he knows more people are in the same boat for their building violations.

"I’ve talked to a few people that’s been in court, and they come out, they’re all upset because the court is keeping them coming back, coming back, coming back, and I think that’s ridiculous," said Falke Jr.

In the new year, Falke Jr. is hoping something can change.

"With some of the new people that are coming in on city council, we can get something started and get it stopped because this is not a crime." Falke Jr. said, "I don’t care if it takes me 20 years to get it done; it’s not a crime."

Only a portion on one side of the house needs the siding finished, along with repairs to the porch.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the City of Hutchinson.

The city manager said a neighbor's complaint drove it, and they've been working with the homeowner to give them time.

He said only a few cases are moved to the court after some time. The manager said he doesn't recall anyone serving time in jail for these types of violations, and they're typically resolved through the process.