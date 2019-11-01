Man, wife help pair escape from fiery crash in SE Wichita

It's a situation that easily could have ended much worse.

The intersection of Lincoln and Armour was covered in smoke Thursday night as a car burst into flames after crashing into a light pole.

Eyewitness News Friday spoke with a man who helped two people escape that crash, including pulling one woman from the car to safety.

Friday afternoon, debris from the crash is still scattered on the corner and you can see burnt grass and some broken glass still on the street.

Michael, the man who rushed over to help, says two people were in the car. He says he hopes both are doing okay.

Michael and his wife live near Lincoln and Armour, where the crash happened. Thursday night, Michael says was a late one after the scary scene outside his home.

"By the time we got over (to the crash site) there was stuff shooting out of the engine and the entire front of the car was gone," Michael says.

Moments after hearing a strange sound, the couple says they saw flames coming from the car that had crashed into a light pole.

"There had to be a call made because the car was definitely going to be taken over within probably 10 seconds with fire," Michael says. "And my wife basically said, 'not on my watch,' and it was just a matter of trying to get (a woman in the car) out."

Michael says he and his wife rushed across the street with a fire extinguisher and pulled the woman driver to safety.

Michael used to be a volunteer firefighter and says he did what he could before emergency crews arrived. Sedgwick County dispatch says two people suffered injuries in the crash. One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The second had minor injuries.

After the crash, Michael says the car caught fire for a second time after he initially knocked down the blaze. He again was able to put out most of it with the fire extinguisher, but the second time, the light pole also caught fire.

While he doesn't know what led up to the crash, Michael says he hopes the woman he pulled to safety can recover quickly.