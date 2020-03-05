Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid coronavirus concerns

Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A company spokesperson said Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week.

The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked” and four docuseries.

In addition to the screenings, Netflix is canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.

Apple and Amazon Studios are also canceling plans for South by Southwest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Several other high-profile companies have said they will not participate in the festival, including Twitter, Facebook, Mashable, TikTok and Intel.

