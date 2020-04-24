New COVID-19 cluster reported at Wichita car dealership

The Sedgwick County Health Department and Mel Hambelton Ford of Wichita confirm a cluster of five COVID-19 cases at the car dealership in the 11000 block of West Kellogg Drive.

"There is concern that a number of people in the general population may have potentially been exposed to a staff member with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County while contagious," the county says.

The Sedgwick County Health Department asks anyone who visited the business between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday (April 17) and 8 a.m. and noon Monday (April 20) to call 316-660-7300 or the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 for further evaluation.

“Mel Hambelton Ford always has their employees and their customers best interest at heart,” says dealership owner Lisa Hambelton. “Navigating COVID-19 has been difficult and we have taken the appropriate measures necessary to keep our employees and customers safe. We have worked closely with the Sedgwick County Health Department to make the best decisions possible regarding COVID-19 cases. In every instance we have sought out the advice from the experts and followed it at all times.”