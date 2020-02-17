New FICO formula could change your credit score

FICO updated its formula to help lenders better figure if borrowers can repay loans.

FICO scores are calculated by looking at what the borrow currently owes, previous credit history, length of credit, the mix of credit and loans, and new credit.

Joshua Cicora with Market Tax Services says the new formula can increase or decrease your credit score.

1. The new formula favors borrowers who payback loans on time. "If you are a good borrower and you make payments regularly, then your score will go up more under the new calculation, than it would under some of the older ones. People who repay consistently will see better results," Cicora says.

2. Personal signature loans are now considered. These loans do not require any type of collateral; it only requires a signature. Cicora says people can consolidate credit card debt, take out a personal signature loan, pay off the credit card debt, then make payments on the loan. Cicora says these loans will now be included in the FICO formula.

3. Your FICO score may change depending on the type of loan that you want. Mortgage loans, for example, will not follow the new formula because those loans are regulated by the government. Depending on the type of loan you are applying for, your credit score may vary.

4. Your credit score is used for more than just loan application. "Employers can look at your credit score. If you're working at an aircraft plant in town and you have to get a background check, they will pull your credit information for that to check on your trustworthiness and things of that nature," Cicora says.

5. You can improve your credit score a few different ways. The biggest drivers of your credit score are how long you've had lives of credit and consistent repayment. Circora recommends boosting your credit score by taking out a small loan and making payments on time. He says secured credit cards and also increase your FICO score. Closing an old credit card could hurt your score. He recommends looking at how closing a card could affect your score before canceling it.