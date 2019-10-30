New Neighbors Bar and Grill back open under new owners

Food on the grill of a popular north Wichita restaurant.

It's a smell some thought they'd never experience again after the restaurant's owner was murdered earlier this year.

The smell of food isn't what is attracting people to the New Neighbor's Bar and Grill. It's the open sign outside that has the attention of customers. The restaurant has been closed for three months since former owner, Chuck Giles was killed in the driveway of his home. Connie Schrader, Giles' girlfriend says she's excited to see her customers, but opening the restaurant brings home a reality that Giles is no longer there.

"I walk in, yes, I don't see Chuck, but I see a lot of the employees that (were) always here when I came here, when I came in every morning," Schrader says.

Schrader says she's excited the new owners of the restaurant, who also own The Sweet Spot, are keeping the restaurant the same. Neighbors' customers say that includes the food some describe as "amazing."

"Everybody was pleased with the food going out today and we just... Ithink it's gonna work out," says Schrader.

Jane Tedder is a long-time customer and says this community supports the restaurant re-opening and continuing Giles' legacy. Tedder says people should come back and try the food because it's just as good as it has always been.

"Well it made you feel good and everything's the same as it was and i think that means lot, they're trying to carry on what he started," said Tedder.

Schrader says she does miss Giles and though it's been tough, she has to move on. She says Chuck would want it that way.

There is still a reward up to $9,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for Giles' murder. Police say you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline, 316-267-2111.