New Nike swimwear line includes swim hijab

Nike's new Victory Swim Collection will include a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab.

The collection “brings performance innovation to modest swimwear.”

“The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions,” said Martha Moore with Nike. “As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively.”

The fabric is designed to be lightweight, breathable and fast-drying. The suits also have a high ultraviolet skin protection factor, according to Nike.

The full-coverage suit is available along with a separate hijab, tunic top and swim leggings.

The new swim options follow Nike's release of a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional headscarf during competition.

“Too often, athletes said, swimwear presented a barrier, rather than a conduit, to enjoying the water,” Nike said.

The swimwear line will be available Feb. 1.

