New York Jets player surprises students at Ellis High School

Students at Ellis High School got a surprise visit from an NFL player.

On Tuesday, New York Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd spent time with Zach Schiel and his 7th hour woodworking class.

The district says Shepherd saw a picture of Schiel’s woodworking project, a shadow box for his jersey.

Shepherd, a former Fort Hays State University player, was back in the area for a few days and wanted to meet Schiel.

Photos of the visit were posted on the Ellis High School Facebook page.