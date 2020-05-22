New data breaks down COVID-19 cases by zip code in Sedgwick County

We're starting to get a better idea of how COVID-19 cases are distributed throughout Sedgwick County, thanks to a recent addition to the county's dashboard that tracks COVID-19 stats including total cases in Sedgwick County, active cases, recoveries, deaths and the total number of people tested.

We can now see a breakdown by area, including how many tests have been given in a given zip code and the rate of testing for that particular area.

"If fewer people are having symptoms out there, I couldn't complain about this, bit I don't know for sure why people aren't showing up," Dr. Minns says. "Is it because they don't have symptoms or (or are) they just not getting around to it, or whatever?"

Sedgwick County's dashboard shows a more than five-week supply of tests and PPE and Dr. MInns encourages anyone with symptoms of COVID-19to be tested, at no cost to them.While Dr. Minns says current trends seem to be moving in the right direction, he remains cautious about being overly optimistic, and says it's far too early to relax.

"The virus is still circulating. It's still out there. We seem to be headed in the right direction, but we got to keep working, as it is not going to vanish. If we let our guard down too far, it will come back," Dr. Minns says.

Sedgwick County Medical Officer Dr. Garold Minns says the numbers the dashboard shows look good as far as progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, but he says it's far too soon to let our guards down.

Data now available to the public shows not just how many of your neighbors have tested positive for COVID-19, but how many have tested period.

Dr. Minns says Sedgwick County now has plenty of tests, but looking at the numbers, fewer people are going and getting them.