New data shows increase in reports of rape, domestic violence in Kansas

A new report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation released Tuesday shows that every 21 minutes someone in Kansas reports domestic violence.

That report shows an overall increase in domestic violence, rape, sexual battery and stalking.

In a single day in Kansas, on average, more than 60 people report domestic violence and every six-and-a-half hours, police receive a report of rape.

The overall increase observed by the KBI is part of a national conversation. Kathy Williams with the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center says part of the reason for the increase in reports has to do with the national "Me Too" movement, which encourages victims to come forward.

"This cannot be silenced anymore. We need to be talking about it at every level of our society," Williams says.

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center tracks annual reports. From January to September of this year, the center says 3,000 people reached out to it for help.

"We saw the highest number of hospital responses ever," Williams says.

The data does not show the number of survivors who suffer in silence. While recent statistics show more people are coming forward, the unreported cases remain an issue.

"We know that these kinds of crimes are typically under-reported," Williams says. "I would suggest while those (reported) numbers are shocking, if we had the real numbers, we would all be really surprised at how much this happens in our community."

There are several resources available for those in need of help when it comes to situations involving domestic-violence or sexual-assault-related crimes.

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center has a 24-hour hotline that can connect callers to professional help. That number is 316-263-3002. Calling the hotline is free and confidential to anyone who needs it.