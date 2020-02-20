New enforcement operation focuses on meth trafficking hubs across U.S.

Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta Thursday to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield. Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country.

The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and the St. Louis Division, which covers all of Missouri, Kansas and the southern portion of Illinois, encompassing hundreds of miles of interstate roadways.

Louis Division covers the entire states of Missouri, Kansas and the southern portion of Illinois, which encompasses hundreds of miles of interstate roadways.

“These roadways are routinely utilized by drug trafficking organizations to transport methamphetamine and other deadly drugs into Kansas City metropolitan area,” said Special Agent in Charge William J. Callahan. “Operation Crystal Shield will allow our DEA agents and law enforcement partners the opportunity to strengthen our enforcement strategies in an effort to interdict drugs and disrupt drug trafficking organizations causing harm to the citizens of Kansas City.”

Dhillon said they hope to intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)